The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Snow then Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Avalanche buries ski guide, clients rescue him

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

MAZAMA — A guide for North Cascade Heli was buried by an avalanche and then rescued by the skiers he was guiding on Saturday afternoon.

The guide was wearing a beacon, and the other skiers — who were trained in emergency avalanche rescue procedures — dug him out from under the snow, said Paul Butler, owner of the Mazama company that takes skiers into the North Cascades by helicopter. The company’s helicopter retrieved him and took him to Central Washington…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 