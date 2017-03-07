Avalanche buries ski guide, clients rescue him

MAZAMA — A guide for North Cascade Heli was buried by an avalanche and then rescued by the skiers he was guiding on Saturday afternoon.

The guide was wearing a beacon, and the other skiers — who were trained in emergency avalanche rescue procedures — dug him out from under the snow, said Paul Butler, owner of the Mazama company that takes skiers into the North Cascades by helicopter. The company’s helicopter retrieved him and took him to Central Washington…