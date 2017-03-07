Dear Abby | Face-to-face meeting threatens to nip new romance in the bud

Dear Abby: I recently enrolled in an internet dating site, and have been cyber-chatting with a very sweet gentleman. I am also 62 years young. My problem is I’m borderline obese, have gray hair, a few wrinkles and some dental problems. It’s the reason I don’t post photos of myself.

Someday, he may want to meet face-to-face, and I am more petrified than 2,000-year-old wood! He sounds and speaks so well — soft and gentle. My heart has butterfly-wing feelings,…