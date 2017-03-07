The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo24° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Rain then Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Dear Abby | Face-to-face meeting threatens to nip new romance in the bud

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dear Abby: I recently enrolled in an internet dating site, and have been cyber-chatting with a very sweet gentleman. I am also 62 years young. My problem is I’m borderline obese, have gray hair, a few wrinkles and some dental problems. It’s the reason I don’t post photos of myself.

Someday, he may want to meet face-to-face, and I am more petrified than 2,000-year-old wood! He sounds and speaks so well — soft and gentle. My heart has butterfly-wing feelings,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 