Death row inmate in Ohio dies of apparent suicide

A prisoner on Ohio’s death row who was condemned for the murder of his ex-girlfriend died of an apparent suicide on Sunday night, a corrections department spokeswoman said Monday.

Patrick Leonard, 47, died at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution shortly before midnight after apparently having killed himself, said JoEllen Smith, spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She did not know how the details of the death but said state police were investigating.

Leonard was convicted and sentenced to…