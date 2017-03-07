Elementary school’s STEAM Family Night features games, puzzles

MANSON — Manson Elementary School will hold a STEAM Family Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the elementary cafeteria.
The program will feature 15-minute rotations through activities including Dreambox, math tiles, decks of fun, fantastic fossils and puzzles.
For more information, contact the Manson Elementary School office at 687-9502.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.