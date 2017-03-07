The Wenatchee World

Elementary school’s STEAM Family Night features games, puzzles

MANSON — Manson Elementary School will hold a STEAM Family Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the elementary cafeteria.

The program will feature 15-minute rotations through activities including Dreambox, math tiles, decks of fun, fantastic fossils and puzzles.

For more information, contact the Manson Elementary School office at 687-9502.

