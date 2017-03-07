Fultz named first-team all-Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO — Washington’s Markelle Fultz was named to the all-Pac-12 team and the Pac-12’s all-freshman team.

No other UW player was recognized when the conference announced its postseason awards Monday.

WSU forward Josh Hawkinson was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection. Freshman guard Malachi Flynn was an honorable mention all-freshman team pick.

The Huskies point guard leads freshman nationally with a 23.2 scoring average that’s first among all Pac-12 players. His scoring average is highest for a Pac-12 player in 20 years.…