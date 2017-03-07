Good Samaritan’s dog bites mailman

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control is on the lookout for the owner of a black and tan miniature pinscher-type dog that bit a mailman on the ankle Saturday.

The bite broke the skin, but did not do any severe damage. Animal control officers would like to check that the dog is current on its rabies vaccination.

According to a press release, the dog owner and his leashed dog were walking by a house in the 800 block…