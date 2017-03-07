Ireland may widen inquiry after discovery of baby remains

DUBLIN — Ireland will widen an inquiry into former church-run homes for unmarried mothers if needed, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday, calling the discovery of long-dead babies at one home “truly appalling.”

The remains of babies ranging from new-born to three-years-old, were found in the sewers of one of Ireland’s “mother-and-baby homes,” government-appointed investigators said on Friday following an excavation they described as “shocking.”

The government ordered the inquiry in 2014 after a local historian’s research suggested up…