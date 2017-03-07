The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Rain then Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Ireland may widen inquiry after discovery of baby remains

by By Padraic HalpinReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

DUBLIN — Ireland will widen an inquiry into former church-run homes for unmarried mothers if needed, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday, calling the discovery of long-dead babies at one home “truly appalling.”

The remains of babies ranging from new-born to three-years-old, were found in the sewers of one of Ireland’s “mother-and-baby homes,” government-appointed investigators said on Friday following an excavation they described as “shocking.”

The government ordered the inquiry in 2014 after a local historian’s research suggested up…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 