The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo24° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Rain then Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Knowledge Bowl team places in tournament

by Lindsay Francis
Celebrations
Send to Kindle
Print This

MANSON — The Manson High School Knowledge Bowl team took 10th place out of a field of 33 teams during the seventh match of North Central Washington Knowledge Bowl tournaments.

Manson hosted the tournament, which was the largest of the season and included teams from Okanogan, Liberty Bell, Tonasket, Cascade, Omak, Chelan and Waterville school districts.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 