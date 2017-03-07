Knowledge Bowl team places in tournament

MANSON — The Manson High School Knowledge Bowl team took 10th place out of a field of 33 teams during the seventh match of North Central Washington Knowledge Bowl tournaments.
Manson hosted the tournament, which was the largest of the season and included teams from Okanogan, Liberty Bell, Tonasket, Cascade, Omak, Chelan and Waterville school districts.
…
