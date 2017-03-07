Message on murder victim threatens those who ‘show no respect’

QUINCY — A message attached to the body of a murder victim who was found late last year near a rest area on the Old Vantage Highway threatens those who "show no respect" to a Mexican drug cartel.

The message, released by the Grant County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, in part said: “For all those ... that show no respect to the gulf cartel.” The message, written in Spanish, was translated by the sheriff's office.

Sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman cautioned…