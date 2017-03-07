Mission Ridge to hold bonus spring ski days

WENATCHEE — Thanks to extra snow and in recognition of its 50th anniversary, Mission Ridge plans eight additional operation days in April.

April 6, 7, 13, 14, 22, 23, 29 and 30 have all been added to the previously scheduled weekend days. Scheduled lifts and operational hours for the additional days will depend on conditions, managers said.

For a full operations calendar and list of events, visit missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

Jefferson Robbins: 664-7123

robbins@wenatcheeworld.com or twitter.com/JRobbinsWW