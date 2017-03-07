Musing on the Mariners, from future stars to retiring stalwarts

If last spring for the Mariners was all about observing the (latest) new regime to see what exactly they were all about, this year has a more practical bent. The focus is fully on gauging how good the re-tooled Mariners can be, and whether the excruciating playoff drought finally will end.

It’s hard to get a definitive read from 10 days in Arizona, where everything is sunshine and rainbows — even in years that eventually turn putrid. But I do…