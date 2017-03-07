The Wenatchee World

Overnight

Lo24° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Rain then Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Musing on the Mariners, from future stars to retiring stalwarts

by Larry StoneThe Seattle Times
If last spring for the Mariners was all about observing the (latest) new regime to see what exactly they were all about, this year has a more practical bent. The focus is fully on gauging how good the re-tooled Mariners can be, and whether the excruciating playoff drought finally will end.

It’s hard to get a definitive read from 10 days in Arizona, where everything is sunshine and rainbows — even in years that eventually turn putrid. But I do…

