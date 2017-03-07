North Central Washington winter all-league teams
Columbia Basin Big Nine
Girls basketball
MVP(s): Emilee Maldonado, 12, Sunnyside; Jamie Loera, 11, Moses Lake
Defensive MVP: Abby Rathbun, 11, Moses Lake
Coach of the year: Rick Puente, Sunnyside
First team
Alli Hallberg, 11, Wenatchee; Ashlee Maldonado, 10, Sunnyside Nicole Rasmussen, 11, West Valley; Abby Rathbun, 11, Moses Lake; Imani Brown, 11, Davis; Kaitlyn Gasseling, 12, West Valley
Second team
Kalea Bokma, 12, Eastmont; Claire Sirmon, 11, Wenatchee; Jessica Olson, 12, Moses Lake; Elly Teske, 12, West Valley; Emma…