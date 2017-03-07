The Wenatchee World

Related content

North Central Washington winter all-league teams

by By World sports staff
Columbia Basin Big Nine

Girls basketball

MVP(s): Emilee Maldonado, 12, Sunnyside; Jamie Loera, 11, Moses Lake

Defensive MVP: Abby Rathbun, 11, Moses Lake

Coach of the year: Rick Puente, Sunnyside

First team

Alli Hallberg, 11, Wenatchee; Ashlee Maldonado, 10, Sunnyside Nicole Rasmussen, 11, West Valley; Abby Rathbun, 11, Moses Lake; Imani Brown, 11, Davis; Kaitlyn Gasseling, 12, West Valley

Second team

Kalea Bokma, 12, Eastmont; Claire Sirmon, 11, Wenatchee; Jessica Olson, 12, Moses Lake; Elly Teske, 12, West Valley; Emma…

