The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo24° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Rain then Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Pet of the Week | Meet Pickles

by Linda Barta
Send to Kindle
Print This

Pickles is a glamorous lady and likes to be the star of her own show, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

She is a large-size, 10-year-old, gray and white long-hair domestic mix.

Pickles is a quiet and independent kitty. She likes affection when she’s in the mood for it but also has an appreciation for “me” time and will do well on her own. Pickles prefers a more tranquil environment and would do best without young children or…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 