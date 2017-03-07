Pet of the Week | Meet Pickles

Pickles is a glamorous lady and likes to be the star of her own show, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is a large-size, 10-year-old, gray and white long-hair domestic mix.
Pickles is a quiet and independent kitty. She likes affection when she’s in the mood for it but also has an appreciation for “me” time and will do well on her own. Pickles prefers a more tranquil environment and would do best without young children or…
