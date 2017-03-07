Hank, a 4-year-old giant golden doodle, rests with his buddy, 3-month-old Cosette, a rescue kitten. Hank and Cosette are the pets of Denis and Sharon Jurgens and Alexis, Gwen and Lincoln Greenfield, all of East Wenatchee. (Provided photo/Alexis Greenfield)

Send us your photos

We’re looking for photos of cute kids and pets taken in North Central Washington within the past year to include in Reader Scrapbook. Send large and/or high-resolution photos, with contact phone number, by email to francis@wenatcheeworld.com,…