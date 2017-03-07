Recital will feature local music students

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Music Teachers Association will hold a student string and piano sonata/sonatina recital at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Life Church, 508 S. 4th Ave.

Teachers and students scheduled to perform include:

♦ Roz Nau of Tonasket: Kerrington Johansen, Evelyn Sheller, and Second Strings members Bethany, Sarah and Teresa Fast, Charles Flanagan and John Tafolla

♦ Sandy Sheets of Omak: Olivia, Aidan and Chloe Phung, Daniele Sparks, Ellie Porter, Marisa Grillo, Meshayla Gardinier, Pippa Smith, Sarah Dixon, Ashley Blakemore