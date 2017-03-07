The Wenatchee World

School board rejects plan to eliminate part-time online option

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee students still have the option of splitting their time between in-school and online classes.

At least for now.

The Wenatchee School Board sent back to the drawing board a proposed policy change that would eliminate dual enrollment unless students could show that traditional in-school offerings don’t meet their needs.

The proposed change, presented at the Feb. 28 meeting, was a response to concerns the district is getting short-changed when it comes to funding for students enrolled part-time…

Advertisements

 