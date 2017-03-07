The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Snow

Tonight

Lo26° Snow then Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi44° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi47° Chance Rain and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo33° Chance Rain

Tech award nominations climb to 35

by Mike Irwin
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Interest in innovation soared in recent months as nominations for GWATA’s top annual tech awards climbed to 35.

The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance’s 2017 Innovator Awards Luncheon will present honors beginning at noon March 30 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. It’s the 17th annual presentation of the awards at a gathering that draws hundreds of business, civic and tech leaders.

The luncheon will also feature a keynote presentation by a panel of representatives from Pacific Northwest companies…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 