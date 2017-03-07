Tech award nominations climb to 35

WENATCHEE — Interest in innovation soared in recent months as nominations for GWATA’s top annual tech awards climbed to 35.

The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance’s 2017 Innovator Awards Luncheon will present honors beginning at noon March 30 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. It’s the 17th annual presentation of the awards at a gathering that draws hundreds of business, civic and tech leaders.

The luncheon will also feature a keynote presentation by a panel of representatives from Pacific Northwest companies…