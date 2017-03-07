The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Snow then Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Teen driver takes plea for striking Eastside cop

by Jefferson Robbins
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — A 19-year-old motorist whose car struck an East Wenatchee police officer while fleeing a rowdy party pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular charges.

Liliana R. Castillo of East Wenatchee was sentenced to 51 days' jail time after pleading to hit and run and reckless endangerment in the July 9 incident. The charges were reduced from an initial count of second-degree assault. 

Castillo was attempting to leave a loud party in the 1600 block of First Street Southeast, where police had…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 