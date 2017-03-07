Teen driver takes plea for striking Eastside cop

WATERVILLE — A 19-year-old motorist whose car struck an East Wenatchee police officer while fleeing a rowdy party pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular charges.

Liliana R. Castillo of East Wenatchee was sentenced to 51 days' jail time after pleading to hit and run and reckless endangerment in the July 9 incident. The charges were reduced from an initial count of second-degree assault.

Castillo was attempting to leave a loud party in the 1600 block of First Street Southeast, where police had…