Texas lt. governor calls on Christians to support bathroom bill

By Jon HerskovitzReuters
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas lieutenant governor said on Monday he has enlisted Christian pastors statewide to help him win approval for legislation heading to a state Senate committee this week that limits access to public restrooms for transgender people.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican and conservative Christian who guides the legislative agenda in the Republican-controlled Senate, told a news conference at the Capitol the Texas Privacy Act is a common-sense measure to keep sexual predators out of bathrooms.

