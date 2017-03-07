Upper Valley, PUD to study water/sewer management

WENATCHEE — Would the quality and supply of water and sewer service improve in the Upper Wenatchee Valley if its small, independently run, municipal systems were managed as a district, under a single agency?

Decision makers in Leavenworth, Cashmere, Peshastin and the Chelan County PUD don’t know that yet, but they’re commissioning a study to help them find out.

The PUD will hire a consultant to study the water and sewer systems of the three municipalities and utility, and make suggestions…