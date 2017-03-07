U.S. Supreme Court throws out ruling favoring transgender student

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday scrapped plans to hear a major transgender rights case and threw out a lower court’s ruling in favor of a transgender Virginia student after President Donald Trump rescinded a policy protecting such youths under federal law.

The justices sent the case involving transgender high school student Gavin Grimm back to the same U.S. appeals court that last year ruled in Grimm’s favor, with the dispute centering on a federal anti-discrimination law,…