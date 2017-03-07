The Wenatchee World

Volunteers needed to judge FFA competitions

by Lindsay Francis
CHELAN — The Chelan FFA club is looking for volunteers to judge events at the District VII Leadership Career Development Event March 22.

Judges will evaluate students in prepared public speaking, extemporaneous public speaking, creed and conduct of meetings events. No experience is necessary and judging packets will be provided. Judges will be needed from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; dinner will be provided.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Rod Cool or Stephanie Olivera at 682-4061 or email coolr@chelanschools.org.

