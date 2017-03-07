The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo24° Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Rain then Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

WAGS showcases British Isles resources in March

by Lindsay Francis
Celebrations
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical society is showcasing its collection of resources on the British Isles throughout March.

Visitors will find a collection of books, including those on royalty and heraldry, castles, Stonehenge and the Magna Carta signers. Also available are British vital records, Irish passenger lists, Scotch-Irish pioneers, 1861 or 1881 British Isles censuses and naturalization resources. 

The library is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays in the museum annex building, 127 S. Mission St.

For more…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 