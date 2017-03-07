WAGS showcases British Isles resources in March

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical society is showcasing its collection of resources on the British Isles throughout March.

Visitors will find a collection of books, including those on royalty and heraldry, castles, Stonehenge and the Magna Carta signers. Also available are British vital records, Irish passenger lists, Scotch-Irish pioneers, 1861 or 1881 British Isles censuses and naturalization resources.

The library is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays in the museum annex building, 127 S. Mission St.

