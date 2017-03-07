The Wenatchee World

Washington’s teacher shortage hurt by cumbersome certification process

by By Eli FrancovichThe Spokesman-Review
Bhakta Giri has been teaching school for about 20 years, yet the Bhutanese refugee has struggled to become a certified teacher in Spokane.

Giri was a teacher in Bhutan until he fled his home country in the early 1990s. After that, he spent seven years teaching in a refugee camp in Nepal.

At that camp he was the principal of a school system serving more than 10,000 students, 11 schools and 200 staff members. After that, he spent another 10…

