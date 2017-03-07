Weldon “Red” Reynolds
November 19, 1921 - March 3, 2017
Weldon “Red” Reynolds walked into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 3,
2017. Red was born November 19, 1921, in McCaulley, TX, to Mac and Grace
Reynolds. He was the oldest of five children. Red enlisted in the Army Air
Corp May 19, 1942, in Lubbock, TX. He served as an airplane maintenance
technician. He was in numerous campaigns and battles in WWII, and received
many commendations. He achieved the rank of Tech. Sergeant in the 69th Fighter
Squadron. He was honorably discharged November 18, 1945. Upon returning from
the service, Red farmed with his father and attended Texas Tech University,
where he received a B.S. in Animal Husbandry. In 1946, he met Margaret Carr.
They were married August 31, 1947. Red and Margaret graduated from college in
1948. They settled in Lubbock, TX, then moved and farmed in Cotton Center, TX.
Wanting to explore more of God’s beautiful country, they relocated to Monse,
WA, in 1958 with their four children in tow. Red and his “partner in crime,”
Dusty Bordner, built and started a pellet mill for manufacturing livestock
feed. After many years of operating the pellet mill, Red began farming hay,
and eventually planted apple trees. Red and Margaret were orchardists for
approximately 25 years. During that time, Red served on the Brewster School
Board, Brewster Flat Irrigation District Board of Directors, T.V. reception
District #3 Board of Directors, and the Southern Baptist Board of Directors.
He was a member of Toastmasters, and the Civil Air Patrol. He sang with the
Apollo Club, and was a Deacon and song leader at the Calvary Baptist Church,
which he was instrumental in building in 1964. He enjoyed woodworking,
fishing, welding, and inventing tools that made home and garden tasks easier.
He loved taking grandchildren on tractor rides. Red had a sense of humor that
could make you smile in the worst of circumstances and could always find the
silver-lining behind the clouds.
Red was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Grace Reynolds; his
siblings: Berniece (Joe) Robinson, D.C.(Betty) Reynolds, Billie Reynolds, and
Roberta (Dale) Johnson; sons-in-law, Mike Marshall and Hal Fisher; brother-in-
law, Travis “Mike” Powell; and nephew, Michael Powell. He will be dearly
missed by his wife of 69 and a half years, Margaret; daughter, Peggy, and
husband, Larry; son, David, and wife, Vicky, daughter, Karen; daughter, Rhea,
and husband, Skip; sisters-in-law, Sue Reynolds and Millie Powell; eight
grandchildren and their spouses; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins,
nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Services will be held Saturday March 18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist
Church, Brewster, WA. Following the service, we invite you to gather at a
potluck in the church reception area and share your memories of Red.
On the morning Red went home to heaven, he sang “I’m Going Home” and “Have
Faith in God” and told people about his faith until ten minutes before he left
this world. He was a friend and mentor to many and left a lasting impression
on all those he met. He will be in our hearts forever.
