Weldon “Red” Reynolds

November 19, 1921 - March 3, 2017

Weldon “Red” Reynolds walked into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 3,

2017. Red was born November 19, 1921, in McCaulley, TX, to Mac and Grace

Reynolds. He was the oldest of five children. Red enlisted in the Army Air

Corp May 19, 1942, in Lubbock, TX. He served as an airplane maintenance

technician. He was in numerous campaigns and battles in WWII, and received

many commendations. He achieved the rank of Tech. Sergeant in the 69th Fighter

Squadron. He was honorably discharged November 18, 1945. Upon returning from

the service, Red farmed with his father and attended Texas Tech University,

where he received a B.S. in Animal Husbandry. In 1946, he met Margaret Carr.

They were married August 31, 1947. Red and Margaret graduated from college in

1948. They settled in Lubbock, TX, then moved and farmed in Cotton Center, TX.

Wanting to explore more of God’s beautiful country, they relocated to Monse,

WA, in 1958 with their four children in tow. Red and his “partner in crime,”

Dusty Bordner, built and started a pellet mill for manufacturing livestock

feed. After many years of operating the pellet mill, Red began farming hay,

and eventually planted apple trees. Red and Margaret were orchardists for

approximately 25 years. During that time, Red served on the Brewster School

Board, Brewster Flat Irrigation District Board of Directors, T.V. reception

District #3 Board of Directors, and the Southern Baptist Board of Directors.

He was a member of Toastmasters, and the Civil Air Patrol. He sang with the

Apollo Club, and was a Deacon and song leader at the Calvary Baptist Church,

which he was instrumental in building in 1964. He enjoyed woodworking,

fishing, welding, and inventing tools that made home and garden tasks easier.

He loved taking grandchildren on tractor rides. Red had a sense of humor that

could make you smile in the worst of circumstances and could always find the

silver-lining behind the clouds.

Red was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Grace Reynolds; his

siblings: Berniece (Joe) Robinson, D.C.(Betty) Reynolds, Billie Reynolds, and

Roberta (Dale) Johnson; sons-in-law, Mike Marshall and Hal Fisher; brother-in-

law, Travis “Mike” Powell; and nephew, Michael Powell. He will be dearly

missed by his wife of 69 and a half years, Margaret; daughter, Peggy, and

husband, Larry; son, David, and wife, Vicky, daughter, Karen; daughter, Rhea,

and husband, Skip; sisters-in-law, Sue Reynolds and Millie Powell; eight

grandchildren and their spouses; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins,

nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Services will be held Saturday March 18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist

Church, Brewster, WA. Following the service, we invite you to gather at a

potluck in the church reception area and share your memories of Red.

On the morning Red went home to heaven, he sang “I’m Going Home” and “Have

Faith in God” and told people about his faith until ten minutes before he left

this world. He was a friend and mentor to many and left a lasting impression

on all those he met. He will be in our hearts forever.