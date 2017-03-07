Wenatchee firm settles state Medicaid fraud suit

OLYMPIA — A Wenatchee educational-services firm agreed to pay $400,000 and get out of the Medicaid consulting business as part of a settlement with the state Attorney General.

JT Educational Consultants, also called JTEC, was accused of profiting from misleading coaching it gave to Washington school administrators on how to collect Medicaid reimbursement, prompting schools to file fraudulent claims and yielding millions of dollars in overpayments. The state said JTEC, founded in 1998 by husband and wife John T. "Tom"…