Wenatchee schools enrollment steady, but still down

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District’s enrollment numbers remain about 118 students below what was budgeted for the year, but that’s an improvement over the 200-student gap when school started last fall.

“We still have a big red number,” Les Vandervort, the district’s chief financial officer, told the Wenatchee School Board on Feb. 28. “We’re holding steady at about 118 below, which is costing us about $1 million.”

He said the loss is manageable without cuts or major adjustments.

"We budget…