Woman charged with multiple child sex counts

WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee woman is charged with six counts of child sexual abuse for alleged sexual contact with a teenage girl over the last year.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Stephanie Mary Ferguson, 36. Prosecutors formally charged her Monday with three counts of third-degree child rape, two counts of second-degree child molestation and one of third-degree child molestation.

Sheriff’s Detective Jason DeMyer began investigating the case in January, after the 14-year-old alleged victim disclosed instances of sexual contact with Ferguson, beginning when the girl was 13. The most recent instance charged in the case allegedly occurred last August, the earliest around December 2015 or January 2016, according to court records.

There were “approximately 20 or more sexual incidents” in that time frame, according to police affidavits. In addition to the physical contact, which allegedly took place largely at Ferguson’s home, Ferguson is suspected of sending explicit text messages to the teen and soliciting nude photos from her.

The teen disclosed some of the incidents to her family in August 2016, before disclosing the matter to officials at her school in January. Her family took steps to cut off contact with Ferguson last summer, but did not report the matter to police, deputies said.

Ferguson has yet to be formally arraigned. In her first court appearance Monday, Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss ordered her held on $50,000 bail. She remained in the Okanogan County Jail as of Tuesday.