Work on brain’s reward system wins scientists a million euro reward

LONDON — Three neuroscientists won the world’s most valuable prize for brain research on Monday for pioneering work on the brain’s reward pathways - a system that is central to human and animal survival as well as disorders such as addiction and obesity.

Peter Dayan, Ray Dolan and Wolfram Schultz, who all work in Britain, said they were surprised and delighted to receive the Brain Prize, which they said was a recognition of their persistent curiosity about how the human…