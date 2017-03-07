WSU pitchers combine for no-hitter

PULLMAN — Four Washington State pitchers combined for a no-hitter Sunday in a 7-3 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the second game of a doubleheader. The Cougars (6-4) won the opener 10-5 and swept the three-game series.
Cougars starter Cody Anderson earned the win after striking out six and allowing three unearned runs in six innings. Joe Rosenstein followed with 1 1/3 innings of work and Isaac Mullins got the final two outs of the eighth. Scotty Sunitsch finished the…
