YWCA meets Thursdays for booster breakfast club

WENATCHEE — YWCA North Central Washington hosts weekly booster breakfast club meetings at 8 a.m. Thursdays at the YWCA Cafe, 212 First St.

Meetings include a social period, business discussion and light breakfast and coffee. Business discussion will include leadership opportunities available through the organization in advocacy, membership coordination, event planning, fundraising, client education and projects.

Individuals and clubs interested in volunteer opportunities are invited to attend.

For more information, call 662-3531, Ext. 126.