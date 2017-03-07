YWCA seeking maintenance volunteers, committee members

WENATCHEE — The YWCA North Central Washington is looking for volunteers to help with building maintenance and community members who are interested in joining one of the organization’s standing committees.

Maintenance volunteers would donate an hour or two of their time assisting with changing lightbulbs, paint touch up and basic plumbing.

Committee members would participate in one or more of the following standing committees: external affairs, finance and sustainability, nominating and personnel.

For more information or to volunteer, visit ywcancw.org or visit the…