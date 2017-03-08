The Wenatchee World

After court setbacks, lawmakers push for new voting restrictions

by Rebecca BeitschStateline.org
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amid President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud in the 2016 election, bills have been introduced in at least 20 states that would make it more difficult for many people to vote.

In some states, such as Texas and Arkansas, lawmakers are responding to court rulings that struck down or scaled back earlier attempts to restrict voting. Bills in other states would make changes to early voting and registration deadlines.

Supporters of the legislation say…

