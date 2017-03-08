The Wenatchee World

Weather:

46°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi45° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi39° Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo34° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi54° Sunny

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi44° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo37° Slight Chance Rain

Art of community | Share your stories of Wilf Woods’ contributions

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Send to Kindle
Print This

We're getting ready to have quite a party on Sunday afternoon to honor my father, the late Wilfred R. Woods. We'll have a brief ceremony at dad's favorite local theater — the Numerica Performing Arts Center, starting at 3 p.m. We are honored to have Gov. Jay Inslee, former Secretary of State Sam Reed, and long-time friends Dr. Fred Deal and Jane Hensel making some remarks. Gretchen Woods will be speaking for our family. 

Then it'll be be time for…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 