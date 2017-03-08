Art of community | Share your stories of Wilf Woods’ contributions

We're getting ready to have quite a party on Sunday afternoon to honor my father, the late Wilfred R. Woods. We'll have a brief ceremony at dad's favorite local theater — the Numerica Performing Arts Center, starting at 3 p.m. We are honored to have Gov. Jay Inslee, former Secretary of State Sam Reed, and long-time friends Dr. Fred Deal and Jane Hensel making some remarks. Gretchen Woods will be speaking for our family.

Then it'll be be time for…