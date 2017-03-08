The Wenatchee World

Bogut breaks leg in Cavs debut, season likely over

by World news services
CLEVELAND — Australian center Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia just 58 seconds into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Monday, with the team reporting that he could be out for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old, a former champion with the Golden State Warriors, signed as a free agent with Cleveland for the remainder of the campaign last week and joined the team before Monday's game against the Miami Heat after resolving visa issues. However, with 11:38 left in…

