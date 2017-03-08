Dear Abby | Gab session with gal pal leaves wife feeling hurt

Dear Abby: I read your column all the time. My husband and I have been married for 35 years. My husband has good friends who are women, and I have never objected when he stayed with them when he traveled from our home to Michigan.

One of the women he stays with called and they talked for hours. That’s not right is it? My husband says she’s just a good friend and it’s only conversation.

Like I said, I didn’t…