DeWayne Lann

East Wenatchee, WA

DeWayne Lann, 73, an East Wenatchee resident of 43 years, left to join his

Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 4, 2017, while surrounded by his wife and

children. DeWayne was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved

people and was well-known throughout the community for his compassion for

people, quick wit and fun-loving nature. Born July 7, 1943, in Baton Rouge, LA

to the late John H. and Nathalie (James) Lann. DeWayne was raised and schooled

in Baton Rouge, graduating from Istrouma High School in 1961. He studied

accounting at Louisiana State University, “LSU”, until entering the U.S. Air

Force in 1962. He was a Pararescueman with the 54th Air Rescue Service (ARS).

He was qualified as a Parachutist, SCUBA Diver, Survival Specialist and

Medical Technician with 42 total jumps during his career. DeWayne later became

an Instructor at McChord Air Force Base, near Tacoma, WA, teaching survival

skills for the Air Force. It was here where he met the love of his life, Sue

Hammett, and they were married on December 3, 1966, in Tacoma, WA. Upon

receiving his honorable discharge, they made their home together in Baton

Rouge. After a brief couple of years, they returned to Tacoma where DeWayne

was a salesman for the Union Oil Company. Five years later, they moved their

family to Puyallup where they remained until being transferred to Wenatchee in

December of 1974. He was the Union Oil Bulk Plant Manager in Wenatchee until

its closure. He worked in sales for Cascade Chevrolet and United Pipe and

Supply before becoming a New York Life Insurance Agent. DeWayne established

his business, eventually operating his own office on Valley Mall Parkway in

East Wenatchee together with his wife, adding multiple lines of insurance

including Aflac and Purple Cross. In 1994, DeWayne became a Rural Route Mail

Carrier for the United States Postal Service. He continued his USPS Route

until retiring in 2009. He and Sue made their “Big Loop” trip following his

retirement, which included visiting relatives in Missouri, Mississippi, Utah

and Louisiana. They covered over 20 states during their trip and attended his

50th High School Reunion. In 2013, they decided to downsize and moved to their

current home in East Wenatchee. DeWayne was a longtime member of the Church of

Christ in Wenatchee that was home to both Okanogan Avenue and Kings Orchard.

He was a former Douglas County Civil Service Commissioner and a former

President and member of the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club. He enjoyed

all forms of fishing, being active with his kids’ activities and watching

football. DeWayne and Sue had many adventures together traveling around

geocaching to many fun and exciting places.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Lann of East Wenatchee; three

daughters and two sons-in-law: Kelly and Tim Caraway of Wasilla, AK, Vicky and

Randy Norton of Herriman, UT, and Jenny Sorom of Wenatchee, one son and

daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Heather Lann of Wenatchee, one brother and

sister-in-law, John and Betty Lann of Baton Rouge, LA; 12 grandchildren and

three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his

son-in-law, Martin Sorom.

A Graveside Inurnment Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday,

March 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Wenatchee Cemetery, followed by a

Commemoration Service at 12:00 noon at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610

Orchard Street, Wenatchee. You are invited to visit his tribute online at

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory for the family. In lieu of

flowers, the family suggests a donation to any Veteran Support Organization of

choice, such as Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

“Pararescueman’s Code: It is my duty as a member of the Air Rescue Service, to

save life and to aid the injured. These things I do, so that others may live.”