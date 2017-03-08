DeWayne Lann
DeWayne Lann
East Wenatchee, WA
DeWayne Lann, 73, an East Wenatchee resident of 43 years, left to join his
Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 4, 2017, while surrounded by his wife and
children. DeWayne was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved
people and was well-known throughout the community for his compassion for
people, quick wit and fun-loving nature. Born July 7, 1943, in Baton Rouge, LA
to the late John H. and Nathalie (James) Lann. DeWayne was raised and schooled
in Baton Rouge, graduating from Istrouma High School in 1961. He studied
accounting at Louisiana State University, “LSU”, until entering the U.S. Air
Force in 1962. He was a Pararescueman with the 54th Air Rescue Service (ARS).
He was qualified as a Parachutist, SCUBA Diver, Survival Specialist and
Medical Technician with 42 total jumps during his career. DeWayne later became
an Instructor at McChord Air Force Base, near Tacoma, WA, teaching survival
skills for the Air Force. It was here where he met the love of his life, Sue
Hammett, and they were married on December 3, 1966, in Tacoma, WA. Upon
receiving his honorable discharge, they made their home together in Baton
Rouge. After a brief couple of years, they returned to Tacoma where DeWayne
was a salesman for the Union Oil Company. Five years later, they moved their
family to Puyallup where they remained until being transferred to Wenatchee in
December of 1974. He was the Union Oil Bulk Plant Manager in Wenatchee until
its closure. He worked in sales for Cascade Chevrolet and United Pipe and
Supply before becoming a New York Life Insurance Agent. DeWayne established
his business, eventually operating his own office on Valley Mall Parkway in
East Wenatchee together with his wife, adding multiple lines of insurance
including Aflac and Purple Cross. In 1994, DeWayne became a Rural Route Mail
Carrier for the United States Postal Service. He continued his USPS Route
until retiring in 2009. He and Sue made their “Big Loop” trip following his
retirement, which included visiting relatives in Missouri, Mississippi, Utah
and Louisiana. They covered over 20 states during their trip and attended his
50th High School Reunion. In 2013, they decided to downsize and moved to their
current home in East Wenatchee. DeWayne was a longtime member of the Church of
Christ in Wenatchee that was home to both Okanogan Avenue and Kings Orchard.
He was a former Douglas County Civil Service Commissioner and a former
President and member of the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club. He enjoyed
all forms of fishing, being active with his kids’ activities and watching
football. DeWayne and Sue had many adventures together traveling around
geocaching to many fun and exciting places.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Lann of East Wenatchee; three
daughters and two sons-in-law: Kelly and Tim Caraway of Wasilla, AK, Vicky and
Randy Norton of Herriman, UT, and Jenny Sorom of Wenatchee, one son and
daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Heather Lann of Wenatchee, one brother and
sister-in-law, John and Betty Lann of Baton Rouge, LA; 12 grandchildren and
three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his
son-in-law, Martin Sorom.
A Graveside Inurnment Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday,
March 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Wenatchee Cemetery, followed by a
Commemoration Service at 12:00 noon at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610
Orchard Street, Wenatchee. You are invited to visit his tribute online at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory for the family. In lieu of
flowers, the family suggests a donation to any Veteran Support Organization of
choice, such as Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
“Pararescueman’s Code: It is my duty as a member of the Air Rescue Service, to
save life and to aid the injured. These things I do, so that others may live.”
