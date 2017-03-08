Districts stick to current transgender policies

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts are not planning changes to policies and practices regarding transgender students despite an apparent shift in the federal stance on the issue.

The federal education and justice departments, under the Obama Administration, issued guidance on transgender students in May 2016 for school districts to treat students “consistent with the student’s gender identity.” That guidance was rescinded on Feb. 22, under the Trump Administration.

State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal…