DIY tortillas? Try these corn cakes instead

When I think of corn and beans, I naturally think of Mexico, where they — along with chile peppers — form the bedrock of the cuisine. The corn is typically in the form of masa, made into such delights as tortillas, tamales, tostadas and the rimmed masa boats called sopes.
Making masa from scratch isn’t for the lazy. It involves treating dried field corn with slaked lime, washing and grinding. When I tried to do it a few years ago…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.