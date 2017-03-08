The Wenatchee World

Weather:

46°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi45° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi39° Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo34° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi54° Sunny

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi44° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo37° Slight Chance Rain

Former forest manager sentenced in DUI crash

by Jefferson Robbins
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A former U.S. Forest Service manager who fled from a DUI accident last summer was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail.

Ellreese N. Daniels, 56, of East Wenatchee pleaded to a felony charge of hit and run and a count of driving under the influence in the July 8 wreck, which injured a Snohomish County motorist and his passenger, both 20. 

Daniels' 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the 1999 Toyota Camry when he turned out onto Highway 2 from…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 