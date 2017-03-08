Former forest manager sentenced in DUI crash

WENATCHEE — A former U.S. Forest Service manager who fled from a DUI accident last summer was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail.

Ellreese N. Daniels, 56, of East Wenatchee pleaded to a felony charge of hit and run and a count of driving under the influence in the July 8 wreck, which injured a Snohomish County motorist and his passenger, both 20.

Daniels' 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the 1999 Toyota Camry when he turned out onto Highway 2 from…