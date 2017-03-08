Fultz was great, so why did UW struggle so mightily?

As Markelle Fultz nears the end to perhaps the most brilliant and perplexing season in Washington men’s basketball history, it’s important to remember the conditions that created the unlikely reunion between the Upper Marlboro, Md., native and the Huskies.

So let’s rewind to the summer of 2015 when the five-star, 6-foot-5 guard who prepped at DeMatha Catholic High School committed to UW.

Among the first to congratulate Fultz via Twitter was Dejounte Murray who wrote: “Welcome To The Family Little…