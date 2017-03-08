Gonzaga makes hard work of WCC semi win over Santa Clara

LAS VEGAS — Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Przemek Karnowski added 19 points and seven rebounds in No. 4 Gonzaga's 77-68 win over Santa Clara in a West Coast Conference tournament semifinal game Monday night.

Gonzaga (31-1) struggled to put away Santa Clara (17-16) after defeating the Broncos by scores of 88-57 and 90-55 during the regular season.

"It's March, so I don't think anything will come easy," said Williams-Goss, a Washington transfer who also…