Today

Hi41° Areas Fog then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi40° Rain and Patchy Fog

Thursday Night

Lo34° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers then Sunny

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo33° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi50° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Gonzaga makes hard work of WCC semi win over Santa Clara

by Reuters
College Sports
LAS VEGAS — Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Przemek Karnowski added 19 points and seven rebounds in No. 4 Gonzaga's 77-68 win over Santa Clara in a West Coast Conference tournament semifinal game Monday night.

Gonzaga (31-1) struggled to put away Santa Clara (17-16) after defeating the Broncos by scores of 88-57 and 90-55 during the regular season.

"It's March, so I don't think anything will come easy," said Williams-Goss, a Washington transfer who also…

