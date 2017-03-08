The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi41° Areas Fog then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi40° Rain and Patchy Fog

Thursday Night

Lo34° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers then Sunny

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo33° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi50° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

House intelligence chief has seen no evidence to back wiretap charge

by Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's allegation he was wiretapped by then-President Barack Obama during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Republican Representative Devin Nunes said if Trump's assertion were true, the leaders of Congress and chairmen of its two intelligence committees, known collectively as the "Gang of Eight," should have been briefed.

"I have not seen that evidence," Nunes told a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 