It is time for the early spring garden tasks. One of the earliest is pruning roses. We have lots of questions about our roses this March.

First, as in 2010 and 2014, the fall weather was warm, and the first frost came late and with a punch. I created a rose bouquet for Thanksgiving dinner last November, and the next week, we finally had a hard frost. Many gardeners think that the roses did not have time to harden off…