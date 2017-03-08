Industry questions higher insurance costs under Republican plan
NEW YORK — The House Republican health insurance plan suggests coverage after Obamacare will be less affordable, insurers and industry experts said on Tuesday, raising questions about whether Americans will enroll and insurance companies will enter the market.
The draft legislation rolls back some key tenets of former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, eliminating the requirement that most Americans obtain medical insurance and creating a system of new tax credits to coax them to purchase private insurance on the…