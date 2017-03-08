The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi41° Areas Fog then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi40° Rain and Patchy Fog

Thursday Night

Lo34° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers then Sunny

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo33° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi50° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Judge lets lawsuit against Baylor proceed

by World news services
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

WACO, Texas — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a lawsuit against Baylor University involving 10 women — including one who alleged she was raped by a football player — can proceed in court, allowing attorneys to start requesting records from Baylor and conducting interviews.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman has been assigned to all six lawsuits regarding the school, and Baylor has filed motions to dismiss in all but the two most recently filed.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 