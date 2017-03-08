Judge lets lawsuit against Baylor proceed

WACO, Texas — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a lawsuit against Baylor University involving 10 women — including one who alleged she was raped by a football player — can proceed in court, allowing attorneys to start requesting records from Baylor and conducting interviews.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman has been assigned to all six lawsuits regarding the school, and Baylor has filed motions to dismiss in all but the two most recently filed.