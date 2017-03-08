Kenneth B. Vandegraft
Kenneth B. Vandegraft
Leavenworth, WA
Kenneth B. Vandegraft, also known affectionately as “Skull”, 50, a longtime
resident of Leavenworth, was called upon by his Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2017,
after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kenny was born on July 30,
1966, in Brewster, WA, to Jim B. and Nettie (Mummert) Vandegraft. At about six
months of age, Kenny moved with his family to Leavenworth where he attended
school and was a formidable wrestler, graduating in 1985. Kenny’s love for the
outdoors and the mountains couldn’t have suited him better in his career
working for various logging companies around Washington; he truly loved the
outdoors. He also loved camping, snowmobiling, boating, fishing, golfing and
all of his woodworking projects. Kenny was an avid rock hound, gathering,
collecting, cutting and polishing many rocks and geodes. Like the rocks he
gathered, he was a little rough around the outside, but he had a soft and
polished heart and a tremendous love for his family; especially kids, his
friends and the people of his community. He would be the first to offer help
and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Kenny will truly
be missed especially by those who knew him, as well as those that loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Vandegraft of the family home in
Leavenworth; mother, Nettie Sutton of Cashmere; son, Brein Bayne of
Leavenworth; daughter, Alexis Vandegraft of Bowbells, ND; brother, Erle (Tina)
Vandegraft of Leavenworth; brother, Kim Vandegraft of Cashmere; sisters: Cindy
(Jack) McMahon and Jody West, both of Leavenworth; his faithful Australian
Shephard, Dakota; nieces and nephews; as well as many other extended family
members and friends. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Jim
Vandegraft; and a sister, Mary Lynn Vandegraft.
A Memorial Service of Commemoration to celebrate the life of Kenneth B.
Vandegraft will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Cascade
Mountain Bible Church in Leavenworth, with Pastor Todd James officiating.
Private family interment will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in
Leavenworth. Memorial contributions may be made in Kenny’s name to the Cascade
Mountain Bible Church at 11025 Chumstick Highway Leavenworth, WA. Ward’s
Funeral Chapel Leavenworth is in charge of the arrangements.
