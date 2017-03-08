Kenneth B. Vandegraft

Leavenworth, WA

Kenneth B. Vandegraft, also known affectionately as “Skull”, 50, a longtime

resident of Leavenworth, was called upon by his Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2017,

after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kenny was born on July 30,

1966, in Brewster, WA, to Jim B. and Nettie (Mummert) Vandegraft. At about six

months of age, Kenny moved with his family to Leavenworth where he attended

school and was a formidable wrestler, graduating in 1985. Kenny’s love for the

outdoors and the mountains couldn’t have suited him better in his career

working for various logging companies around Washington; he truly loved the

outdoors. He also loved camping, snowmobiling, boating, fishing, golfing and

all of his woodworking projects. Kenny was an avid rock hound, gathering,

collecting, cutting and polishing many rocks and geodes. Like the rocks he

gathered, he was a little rough around the outside, but he had a soft and

polished heart and a tremendous love for his family; especially kids, his

friends and the people of his community. He would be the first to offer help

and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Kenny will truly

be missed especially by those who knew him, as well as those that loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Vandegraft of the family home in

Leavenworth; mother, Nettie Sutton of Cashmere; son, Brein Bayne of

Leavenworth; daughter, Alexis Vandegraft of Bowbells, ND; brother, Erle (Tina)

Vandegraft of Leavenworth; brother, Kim Vandegraft of Cashmere; sisters: Cindy

(Jack) McMahon and Jody West, both of Leavenworth; his faithful Australian

Shephard, Dakota; nieces and nephews; as well as many other extended family

members and friends. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Jim

Vandegraft; and a sister, Mary Lynn Vandegraft.

A Memorial Service of Commemoration to celebrate the life of Kenneth B.

Vandegraft will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Cascade

Mountain Bible Church in Leavenworth, with Pastor Todd James officiating.

Private family interment will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in

Leavenworth. Memorial contributions may be made in Kenny’s name to the Cascade

Mountain Bible Church at 11025 Chumstick Highway Leavenworth, WA. Ward’s

Funeral Chapel Leavenworth is in charge of the arrangements.