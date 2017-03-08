Learn about hiking, grizzlies and more at free library events

NCW — Hiking, grizzlies, native plants and backcountry safety are some of the outdoor-themed topics scheduled for presentations this spring as part of the North Central Regional Library’s Columbia River Reads initiative.

Columbia River Reads, now in its third year, encourages everyone in NCRL’s five-county library district to read the same book. Cheryl Strayed’s memoir “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail," is this year's selection. Strayed is set to speak at a public event April 13…