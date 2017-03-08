The Wenatchee World

Making jewelry at Pybus University

by Mike Bonnicksen
Education, Business
WENATCHEE — People learned to make hammered metal spiral necklaces from local artist and jewelry maker Juliana Marquis during Pybus University at Pybus Public Market on Tuesday night.

There are three more classes for the winter quarter and then classes will begin again in the fall. Upcoming classes:

Family Art Night: Print Making, will be presented by Terry Valdez on March 14.

Mythbusters About Foster Parenting will be presented by Hayley Stoebner on March 21.

Dahlias: A Garden of Earthly…

