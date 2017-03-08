The Wenatchee World

North Baker Avenue to close for upgrades

by Christine Pratt
Public Safety
EAST WENATCHEE — North Baker Avenue between 19th and 23rd streets northeast will be closed for upgrades starting Monday and lasting until Aug. 2.

Crews from Pipkin Construction will install new sewer, storm water and water systems, curbs, sidewalks, retaining walls, paving, signing and striping.

Work will happen Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Access to the closed portion of the route will be limited to people who live within the project limits, emergency vehicles and necessary…

